Museum burglars steal $30K in gems, leave trail of blood

FRANKLIN, N.J. (AP) - Burglars climbed a barbed wire fence, rappelled into a museum and smashed display cabinets to steal $30,000 in emeralds, diamonds and other precious stones, leaving bloodstains throughout the building, police said.
The burglars climbed the fence and forced their way through a second-story window into the Franklin Mineral Museum early Monday morning, investigators said. They rappelled down to the main floor to steal the gems, stones and minerals.
An alarm was triggered, police told the New Jersey Herald , but an officer who went to the museum found nothing amiss. The theft was discovered when an employee arrived to open for the day.
Police say the thieves caused substantial damage.
Investigators believe one or more of the suspects was hurt and are asking the public to be on the lookout for anyone with an unusual laceration.
The Franklin Mineral Museum tells the story of the Franklin zinc mine in Sussex County. Its mineral exhibit houses about 5,000 items, according to the museum's website.
In 2011, more than $400,000 worth of gold was stolen from the Sterling Hill Mining Museum in Ogdensburg, just a few minutes away from the Franklin museum. The gold was never recovered.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in deathMore >>
More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in deathMore >>
Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize governmentMore >>
Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize governmentMore >>
Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.More >>
Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountainsMore >>
After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountainsMore >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by ObamaMore >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by ObamaMore >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five daysMore >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five daysMore >>
Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist governmentMore >>
Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist governmentMore >>