I-71 reopens after fatal Boone County crash

Interstate 71 has reopened following a single-vehicle fatal crash in Verona, KY, according to Boone County dispatch.

The interstate closed just south of the I-75 split and KY-14 at around 10:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals a pickup truck lost control on SB I-71 and struck the guardrail on the right side going airborne over the railing and then down an embankment.

One of the two occupants, a male, was ejected and died at the scene, officials said. His identity was not released.

The other, a female, climbed back up the hill where deputies said she was met by passersby who stopped to help. Air Care took her to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. No word on her condition.

Both sides of the highway was closed down for approximately three hours. It has since reopened.

