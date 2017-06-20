Public funeral service set for Otto Warmbier

Otto Warmbier's funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. at Wyoming High School at 106 Pendery Avenue.

The service is open to the public, according to a spokeswoman with Spring Grove Cemetery.

Warmbier, 22, died last week after being returned from North Korea in a coma. The University of Virginia student spent 15 months in state custody.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati do not know caused Warmbier's severe brain damage. They reject North Korea's claim he contracted botulism. But he showed no signs of physical abuse. The Hamilton County Coroner is investigating.

Warmbier is the first American to die after being returned from the secretive nation in half a century. The regime still holds at least three Americans in detention in addition to numerous civilians from allied nations.

