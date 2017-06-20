Police: Suspect threw cash from vehicle during high-speed chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of throwing cash and a smartphone out of a car window while leading police on a high-speed chase along the Watterson Expressway.

According to an arrest report, Deshaun M. Beason was the subject of an undercover narcotics investigation when detectives spotted him making lane changes without using a signal. When they tried to pull him over with lights and sirens, Beason allegedly took off at a high rate of speed on Interstate 264, at times driving more than 100 miles per hour.

Police said they were able to Beason at the exit ramp at Dumesnil Street and Virginia Avenue, where he admitted throwing money out of his passenger window. Detectives then recovered an iPhone7 along the side of the ramp. Police said Beason was trying to destroy evidence on the phone.

He is charged with fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence and reckless driving.

