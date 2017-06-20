VIDEO: Beshear announces lawsuit against Bevin

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced he is suing Gov. Matt Bevin amid the ongoing dispute involving the state's educational boards.

Two weeks ago, Beshear threatened legal action against Bevin if he didn't rescind his June 2 executive order dissolving and reorganizing numerous boards.

Wednesday, Beshear received notification from Bevin that the governor would at least "alter" his executive order, but Beshear said Tuesday that he's waited nine days for Bevin to act.

"This is not a step that I wanted to have to take," Beshear said in a Youtube video he posted Tuesday. "The governor simply does not have the power to dissolve a board, purge all of its members and entirely re-write the law."

Beshear, a Democrat, said in his video that his decision to challenge the Republican governor is not rooted in partisan politics.

"It is not Beshear vs. Bevin," he said. "This is about my job to enforce the Constitution, the separation of powers and to ultimately enforce those processes and laws that protect all of your liberty."

