Would-be car thief foiled by stick shift at Jeffersontown daycare

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who allegedly tried to steal a vehicle from a Jeffersontown daycare center was foiled because he couldn't drive a stick shift.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim was dropping off his child at the daycare on October 24, 2016 when he heard the engine of his car start before he reached the door of the facility. Police said Matthew W. Davidson, 31, had hopped inside and was trying to leave the scene, but he couldn't do so because he didn't know how to drive a car with a manual transmission.

The victim went back to his vehicle and removed Davidson from the driver's seat. Davidson said he was "sorry" and walked away, the arrest warrant states. The victim called police to report the incident.

Officers said they located Davidson on an adjacent property. He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and charged in this case on Monday.

Davidson is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

