Churchill Downs' future will include historical wagering

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Churchill Downs' request to add historical wagering to its menu of entertainment options.

Historical wagering is also known as instant racing. It's pretty similar to a slot machine, where bettors wager on a previously decided horse race. A player makes his pick before the race is revealed, so it's more of a luck game than skill.

Some of the machines have names like "Gold Rush" or "Seven Sevens."

The KHRC approved Churchill's request to make a $60 million investment to add the wagering machines to its old Trackside facility on Poplar Level Road. Historical wagering will not be available at Churchill's main facility.

Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery said at the announcement Tuesday that the move will strengthen Kentucky's thoroughbred industry, and will create 250 construction jobs -- 100 of them full-time once the project is complete, WAVE 3 News' Kasey Cunningham reported.

Kentucky Downs was the first track in the state to get historical wagering in 2011.

Since then, the machines have generated almost $2 billion in revenue.

