Churchill Downs' future will include historical wagering

Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Churchill Downs' request to add historical wagering to its menu of entertainment options.More >>
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced he is suing Gov. Matt Bevin amid the ongoing dispute involving the state's educational boards.More >>
How well do you know WAVE 3 News anchorwoman Shannon Cogan?More >>
The investment, says Ford, will secure the jobs of 1,000 hourly workers at the plant.More >>
