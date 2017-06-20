Copy-Historical wagering could be part of future at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Big changes could be coming to Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Tuesday is expected to consider the track's request to add historical wagering, also known as instant racing.

It's pretty similar to a slot machine, where bettors wager on a previously decided horse race. A player makes his pick before the race is revealed, so it's more of a luck game than skill.

Some of the machines have names like "Gold Rush" or "Seven Sevens."

Kentucky Downs was the first track in the state to get historical wagering in 2011.

Since then the machines have generated almost $2 billion in revenue.

