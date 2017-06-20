Reports: Man wearing explosive belt 'neutralized' at Brussels train station

Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

Police secure a train station in Brussels, Belgium after reports of an explosion. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - A suspect was shot by police after a small explosion at the Brussels, Belgium Central Train Station Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. local time.

Police shot the suspect, who local media reported was wearing an explosive belt.

A witness told Agence France Presse the man blew up a luggage cart.

"It wasn't exactly a big explosion but the impact was pretty big. People were running away," the witness said. "I saw that he had something on him because I could see wires emerging, so it may have been a suicide vest."

Citing a police spokesperson, Reuters reported nobody else was hurt.

In addition to the train station, the Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated. It's about 650 feet away from the site of the blast.

The country is on a heightened security alert because of recent terror attacks in London and Paris.

Britain has had three major attacks in the past three weeks. On May 22, a man set off a homemade bomb at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England after an Ariana Grande concert. The blast killed 23 adults and children.

On June 6, three men drove a rental van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then left the vehicle armed with knives and began stabbing people in pubs and bars at nearby Borough Market. They killed seven people and injured 48 before armed officers shot them dead.

On Monday, a car rammed a police van in Paris on the famed Champs-Elyses. The suspect was pulled from the burning vehicle, and later died.

A terror investigation has been opened and four of the driver’s family members are being held by police, CNN reports.

A number of ISIS cells have set up in Brussels, but police have not stated if this situation is terrorism. The bomb maker for the Manchester attack during the Grande concert lived in Brussels.

Brussels was the scene of a triple suicide bombing March 22, 2016. Two occurred at the Brussels Airport and one other at the Maaalbeek metro station;. Thirty-two people were killed as well as the three suspects. More than 300 were injured.

