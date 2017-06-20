Reports of gunfire, explosion at Brussels train station

(RNN) - Brussels, Belgium's Central Train Station evacuated after reports of an explosion or loud bang. Police say the situation is under control.
The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m.
Police shot a man, and local media is reporting he was allegedly wearing an explosive belt. Soldiers and the bomb disposal unit also are on the scene to search for additional devices.
The country is on a heightened security alert because of recent terror attacks in London and Paris.
A number of ISIS cells have set up in Brussels, but police have not stated if this situation is terrorism. The bomb maker for the Manchester attack during an Ariana Grande concert lived in Brussels.
Brussels was the scene of a triple suicide bombing March 22, 2016. Two occurred at the Brussels Airport and one other at the Maaalbeek metro station;. Thirty-two people were killed as well as the three suspects. More than 300 were injured.
