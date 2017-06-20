Semi-truck carrying 4,000 pounds of Mountain Dew catches fire, shuts down Carroll Cropper Bridge

The truck on fire. (Source: Facebook/Justin Credible Riehle)

Picture of the the traffic back up as a result of the truck fire. (Source: Sigalert.com)

All lanes of Interstate 275 have been shut down in both directions after a semi-truck caught fire on the Carroll Cropper Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was filled with 4,400 pounds of Mountain Dew, according to Boone County dispatch.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire response is trying to get the fire knocked down, officials said.

No word how the truck caught fire.

Traffic is reportedly been backed up to US 50.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.