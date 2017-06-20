UofL baseball fans find plenty to cheer about amid wave of negative press

UofL fans unable to make the trip to Omaha took in some baseball with a rare Tuesday afternoon Bats game at Slugger Field. (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Finding something to cheer about has been difficult for Cards fans after two weeks of negative publicity for the University of Louisville.

But the baseball team is providing a big source of pride, both on and off the field.

Many Louisville baseball fans attended the Louisville Bats game Tuesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field, where they also watched the ACC Tournament a couple of weeks ago. Fans said they are very proud to see Coach Dan McDonnell and company once again in Omaha. As the Bats hosted Columbus with the sun shining, it was a great day to take in a baseball game, or two if you happen to be a Cardinal fan.

Sisters-in-law Margaret and Anna Brown said they will have their eyes on Omaha on Tuesday night when they leave Slugger Field, shouting, "Cardinal fans, Cardinal fans for life!"

"Last year, they didn't make it all the way so, I'm very excited," Margaret Brown said. "We're going to get that championship this year."

UofL's second game in Omaha against a talented Florida team in the College World Series is especially sweet for those fans who watched the Cards just miss out on Omaha last year, when they were beaten by UC Santa Barbara.

"I was actually at the game and we thought we had it and then they (UCSB) just hit one out of the park," UofL fan Elizabeth Sedoris said.

For UofL families like Steven Finch, his son Caleb and his two grandsons Tyson and Blake, there's plenty to cheer about when it comes to McDonnell and the Cards. Finch said besides great pitching and offense, they’re role models for young fans.

"They're close, they're rooting for each other," Steven Finch said.

It’s a team Finch and his son believe hasn't let recent negative national press about the school affect their game or who they are.

"They went out to Omaha and instead of letting stuff like that distract them, they went out and celebrated the life of a lost police officer from here in Louisville," Caleb Finch said about the Cards' honoring the late LMPD Officer Nick Rodman. "They are representing him well by putting the flag up in the dugout each game, and it shows a lot of character for the players and the coaching staff that they do stuff like that."

