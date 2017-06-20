Trial for man accused of shooting LMPD officer delayed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jury selection was suppose to start on Tuesday for the man who is accused of shooting an LMPD officer.

WAVE 3 News has learned Jury selection did not start for Jacquan Crowley, 22, but instead, it will start in August.

Crowley is charged with attempted murder, in the June 11, 2016 shooting of LMPD officer Kyle Carroll.

Carroll was shot in the chest, but survived the shooting.

Crowley was later arrested in Florida.

Still no word on why the start of the trial is delayed, but according to the prosecutors office, Crowley's new trial date is August 15.

