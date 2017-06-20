APNewsBreak: Aaron Judge invited to All-Star Home Derby

NEW YORK (AP) - Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge says he has been invited to participate in next month's Home Run Derby.
The 25-year-old Judge, who leads the major leagues with 23 home runs, said he received the invitation last week through his agent.
Asked Tuesday whether he will accept, Judge says: "I haven't really thought about it yet."
The derby will be held at Marlins Park in Miami on July 10. The Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton is the defending champion.
Judge leads American League players with 2.6 million votes in balloting for starters for the All-Star Game, to be played July 11. Only Washington outfielder Bryce Harper, who tops the National League at 2.8 million, has more.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in deathMore >>
More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in deathMore >>
Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize governmentMore >>
Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize governmentMore >>
Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.More >>
Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountainsMore >>
After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountainsMore >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by ObamaMore >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by ObamaMore >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five daysMore >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five daysMore >>
Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist governmentMore >>
Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist governmentMore >>