Simpsonville police searching Sunglasses Hut thieves

Simpsonville PD are looking for these suspects. (Source: SPD)

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Simpsonville police are asking for help in finding two individuals who they say stole from the Sunglasses Hut at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

The Simpsonville Police Department posted photos to the department's Facebook page.

In one post, they say a woman is a suspect in a theft, stealing over $500 worth of merchandise from one of the Sunglasses Hut stores.

In another post, they say a man stole about $5,000 worth of Prada and Versace sunglasses. The post goes on to state that the man threatened the store associate as the items were being stolen.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to contact the Simpsonville Police Department at 502-722-8110, or to call 911.

