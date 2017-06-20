Dan Johnson's attorney tells Jessica Green to cease and desist

Councilwoman Jessica Green claims Dan Johnson grabbed her rear end at an event on June 7. (Source: Andreina Centlivre, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson is threatening to sue a fellow council member, claiming she is defaming his character.

Councilwoman Jessica Green (D1) filed a sexual harassment complaint against Johnson (D21) after an alleged incident at Wyandotte Park on June 7. Green said Johnson groped her, squeezed her buttock and whispered in her ear during a press conference taking place on the park's basketball courts.

Johnson issued an apology to Green about a week later without admitting to the alleged actions.

In a letter sent to Green on June 14, the same day of Johnson's apology, the councilman's attorney, Thomas A. McAdam III, issued a cease and desist statement. The letter cited articles about the alleged incident that were published in the Courier-Journal.

A Defamation Settlement Agreement was included with the letter. McAdam said they pursue legal action if Green did not comply with the terms of the agreement.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to Councilwoman Green for comment and to find out if she signed the agreement, but we have not yet received a reply. This story will be updated once Green responds.

