Child found locked in hot car near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, LMPD had to break out the window of a van, to rescue a child who was left in the hot vehicle.

Police broke out the window around 2 Tuesday afternoon to rescue the 9-month-old. It happened at the intersection of River Road and Preston Street.

MetroSafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the child was crying by the time Louisville Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.

It's still clear how the child became locked in the car, which was not running. The child was not harmed and transportation to the hospital by EMS was refused.

It's still unclear if anyone will face charges.

