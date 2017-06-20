WAVE 3 News Editorial - June 20, 2017: Rider Responsibility

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Imagine walking in an amusement park with a young child and watching helplessly as that child is plunked on the head by a cell phone that fell from above from someone riding a roller coaster or other ride.

Whether the phone slipped from someone's pocket or accidentally fell from someone's hands due to the jolting nature of the ride is immaterial. It would certainly harm the child - or yourself if it fell on you.

Ride stations at Kings Island have signs posted reminding guests that it is a misdemeanor crime under Ohio law to take pictures or video while riding that ride. You face the same rider responsibility regulations at Holiday World, Dollywood, and Six Flags St. Louis. Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Missouri all have incorporated rider responsibility laws into state statutes. It is time Kentucky does as well.

Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville has been unsuccessful for several years now in pressing the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to incorporate rider responsibility into state statutes. There are signs posted at the entrance to every ride at Kentucky Kingdom listing the rules for that ride and all of them advise that loose articles are not to be brought onto the ride. On thrill rides like roller coasters, additional signs specifically mention cell phones shouldn't be brought onto the ride. But some guests ignore them.

We encourage Kentucky to adopt the same regulations as most of the surrounding states. It will help to further ensure the safety of park goers.

