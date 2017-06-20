Covington Police Department launching mobile app

The Covington Police Department is launching and app to serve as an easily accessible, community outreach tool for mobile phones.

The mobile app will allow citizens a quick, easy way to stay informed on what is going on in their community, as well as tools for reporting criminal activity.

“The benefits to creating an app are multifaceted. The community will have the ability to connect with the Covington Police Department through a means that is simple and convenient. They will be able to report crime [anonymously, if they desire], look up crime statistics and let the police know of quality of life issues straight through the app.

The Covington Police Department will be able to reach out to the community through the app using push notifications. The notifications can easily notify the public of traffic issues or other major incidents in an area so they can be avoided. The Police Department will also be able to inform the community of special events and other items of interest. The app will be another tool the department will use to effectively engage the community we serve," Lieutenant Brian Valenti said in a news release.

Key features of the app allow citizens to: receive alerts about important activity in the area, quick access to department services, resources, and news in the community, up-to-date recruitment opportunities, photo and voice notes to help citizens easily report a crime and send it to the department, one touch calling and location tab, opportunity to share feedback and report a City problem through contact forms, helpful links, social media and more.

The mobile app is free to the public and made available to download through the Apple Store and Google Play.

