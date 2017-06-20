Leaders propose closing 2 Clark Co. schools; some parents oppose plan

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - As two southern Indiana elementary schools face closure again, there's now a new plan on the table.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin announced a plan that would close Maple and Spring Hill, but in turn would build a new downtown elementary school.

As downtown Jeffersonville continues to boom, Mayor Moore believes getting rid of two elementary schools is a step in the wrong direction.

"Business and quality of life and education, they all go hand in hand," Moore said.

Moore thinks it's too late to save Maple and Spring Hill, which have been saved from the chopping block before.

"I know there are a lot of people that are extremely loyal to Maple Elementary and to Spring Hill and they don't want to lose their downtown school, but it was going to happen," Moore said.

After meeting with Dr. Melin, the two have come up with a plan they both agree on.

"Let's build a brand new downtown elementary that the whole community can be proud of," Melin said. "I think it's a win win for everybody."

There are two properties the district already owns, where the new school could go. Next to fieldhouse on the corner of Meigs and Court Avenue or close to city hall near the bus depot.

Before meeting with the mayor, Melin was going to propose to the school board to close Maple and Spring Hill, which both only have around 200 students.

"Right now in the two buildings that we have because enrollments are so low, we aren't able to provide equitable opportunities and services for those kids in those two schools," Melin said.

Closing the schools would save the district around a million dollars a year. Building a new school would be multi-million dollar project.

"We have to figure out what the cost factors are going to be, we have to make a presentation in January," Melin said. "If there are 500 signatures against after that 1028 hearing, it would then force it into a petition remonstrance battle."

At a packed school board meeting Tuesday night, parents fought back.

“It's definitely a waste of money,” Alice Butler, the leader of Stop GCCS’s Wasteful Spending said. “Greater Clark has been spending money like there's no end to it.”

Nearly a dozen parents and residents took to the podium during a public comment period to fight for the schools which Melin said were closing no matter what.

“I think it's wrong for Dr. Melin to say this is it," Butler said.

Some, though, like Doddie Ellis said, if the schools are going, a replacement downtown is much better than bussing.

“That's fine with me,” Ellis said of the new school. “But to just take everything away, I'm against that."

Depending on support, at the earliest, the new school would be built and ready for the 2019-2020 school year.

It could be longer if there’s resistance and a petition effort, which is likely.

