Wanted attorney now facing auto theft charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky attorney who took off after pleading guilty to a multimillion dollar Social Security disability scheme is now facing new charges.

Eric Conn, who has been sought by the FBI for several months, is now wanted out of Floyd County, Kentucky on theft charges. A warrant accuses Conn of stealing a woman's SUV.

Conn escaped after being fitted with an electronic ankle bracelet and released to home confinement.

A $20,000 reward for information leading to Conn's arrest is on the table.

