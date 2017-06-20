MISSING: Man believed to have been headed to Bonnaroo; vehicle found in Glasgow

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are looking for a man who's been missing for nearly two weeks.

Bret Broffman Jr. was likely headed to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, TN on or about June 7, according to police.

Broffman's vehicle was found in Glasgow, KY on June 7 in the area of Veterans Outer Loop and Franks Mill Road.

Broffman is white, 27 years old, 5'10" and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who has information about Broffman's whereabouts should call 574-LMPD (5673) or the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-5151.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.