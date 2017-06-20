Butchertown mural dedicated

"The Story on Story Avenue" celebrates the history of the neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new pizza spot and mural are now calling Butchertown home.

The new Butchertown Pizza Hall threw a free pizza party for the dedication of the Butchertown Mural.

The 5,000 square foot mural was commissioned by the J.B. Swift Corporation and painted by artist Aron Conaway.

It's called "The Story on Story Avenue" and celebrates the history of the neighborhood.

