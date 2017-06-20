Kelly Downard sworn in to Kentucky Retirement System Board of Trustees

Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
LMPD's Narcotics Unit located an estimated three kilograms of suspected heroin hidden inside the finished walls of the residence.More >>
LMPD's Narcotics Unit located an estimated three kilograms of suspected heroin hidden inside the finished walls of the residence.More >>
The investment, says Ford, will secure the jobs of 1,000 hourly workers at the plant.More >>
The investment, says Ford, will secure the jobs of 1,000 hourly workers at the plant.More >>
Downard served District 16 on the council.More >>
Downard served District 16 on the council.More >>
The new Butchertown Pizza Hall threw a free pizza party for the dedication of the Butchertown Mural.More >>
The new Butchertown Pizza Hall threw a free pizza party for the dedication of the Butchertown Mural.More >>