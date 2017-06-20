Kelly Downard sworn in to Kentucky Retirement System Board of Trustees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A retired Louisville Metro Council member is now serving on the Kentucky Retirement System Board of Trustees.

Kelly Downard was appointed to the board by Governor Matt Bevin and was sworn in on Tuesday.

Downard served District 16 on the council. He worked for PNC Bank for many years before starting his own bank in Louisville.

Downard replaces Mark Lattis, who has resigned.

He will serve the remainder of Lattis' term, which expires June 17, 2019.

