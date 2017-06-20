LMPD finds drugs inside finished walls of home

LMPD's Narcotics Unit found drugs inside a wall at a home in the Highlands. (Source: LMPD)

LMPD's Narcotics Unit found drugs inside a wall at a home in the Highlands. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's Narcotics Unit made a large bust inside a Highlands home on Monday.

LMPD posted a photo to Facebook with the following caption:

"Yesterday, in the Highlands Neighborhood, our Narcotics Unit located an estimated three kilograms of suspected heroin hidden inside the finished walls of a residence. As opioid addiction continues to plague our community this was great work to put a dent in a continuing problem. You make us proud crew!"

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Man believed to have been headed to Bonnaroo missing; vehicle found in Glasgow

+ Simpsonville police searching for Sunglass Hut thieves

+ Child found locked in hot car near downtown Louisville

Right now, it's unclear if charges are going to be filed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.