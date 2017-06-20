LMPD finds drugs inside finished walls of home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD finds drugs inside finished walls of home

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LMPD's Narcotics Unit found drugs inside a wall at a home in the Highlands. (Source: LMPD) LMPD's Narcotics Unit found drugs inside a wall at a home in the Highlands. (Source: LMPD)
LMPD's Narcotics Unit found drugs inside a wall at a home in the Highlands. (Source: LMPD) LMPD's Narcotics Unit found drugs inside a wall at a home in the Highlands. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's Narcotics Unit made a large bust inside a Highlands home on Monday. 

LMPD posted a photo to Facebook with the following caption:

"Yesterday, in the Highlands Neighborhood, our Narcotics Unit located an estimated three kilograms of suspected heroin hidden inside the finished walls of a residence. As opioid addiction continues to plague our community this was great work to put a dent in a continuing problem. You make us proud crew!"

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Man believed to have been headed to Bonnaroo missing; vehicle found in Glasgow
Simpsonville police searching for Sunglass Hut thieves
Child found locked in hot car near downtown Louisville

Right now, it's unclear if charges are going to be filed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly