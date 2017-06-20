World Refugee Day celebrated in Tyler Park

World Refugee Day was celebrated in Tyler Park on Tuesday. (Source:: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Williams)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A celebration of Louisville's refugee community took place on Tuesday at Tyler Park in the Highlands.

Kentucky Refugee Ministries hosted the World Refugee Day Celebration where current and former clients gathered for a day of food, music, and games.

World Refugee Day was started by the United Nations and it's celebrated each year on June 20th.

