FBI searching for child porn suspect believed to be in KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Federal agents on the hunt for a man wanted on child pornography charges are now looking in Kentucky.

Ranger Lacy is charged with distributing and possessing child porn. Police say they found more than 40,000 images on his computer.

Lacy was supposed to be arraigned almost two years ago but did not appear for court.

The FBI says Lacy may have recently been spotted in the Morehead area.

