University of the Cumberlands student athlete shot, killed in North Carolina

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (WAVE) - A University of the Cumberlands student athlete was killed on Sunday after being shot in North Carolina.

Zachary Finch, 21, was shot and killed while in Charlotte. According to police, he was shot outside of an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Police say had gone to buy an upgraded iPhone and during the transaction, a robbery occurred and that's when Finch was shot.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Zach Finch," University of the Cumberlands President Larry Cockrum said. "Zach was an incredible young man with a very bright future. We ask the entire Cumberlands family to join in praying for Zach's family and friends during this terribly difficult time."

Finch was the pitcher of the Patriots baseball team. Finch will be buried in North Carolina.

Anyone with information about Finch's death is encouraged to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

