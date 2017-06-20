D'Angelo Russell traded from Lakers to Brooklyn

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Former Central High School star D'Angelo Russell is on the move.

According to The Vertical, Russell has been traded from the LA Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets.

Also heading east is Timofey Mozgov. The Lakers get Brook Lopez and the 27th pick in Thursday nights NBA Draft in return. The Lakers also have the second pick.

Russell was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Joining Wes Unseld in 1968 and Darrell Griffith in 1980 as the highest selections from city of Louisville.

He averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 assists in 2016-17 for the Lakers. Russell played in 63 games this past season, starting 60.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

