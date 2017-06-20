I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project moving forward; more open houses scheduled

Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
Despite the school's large cut, UofL pays just a fraction of the arena's lease payment. Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon stopped short of saying the public is getting fleeced.More >>
Despite the school's large cut, UofL pays just a fraction of the arena's lease payment. Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon stopped short of saying the public is getting fleeced.More >>
Police say had gone to buy an upgraded iPhone and during the transaction, a robbery occurred and that's when Zachary Finch was shot.More >>
Police say had gone to buy an upgraded iPhone and during the transaction, a robbery occurred and that's when Zachary Finch was shot.More >>
Police say they found more than 40,000 images on Ranger Lacy's computer.More >>
Police say they found more than 40,000 images on Ranger Lacy's computer.More >>
KSP advises drivers to keep a stuffed animal in the car seat and move it to the front passenger seat when a child is placed in the car seat.More >>
KSP advises drivers to keep a stuffed animal in the car seat and move it to the front passenger seat when a child is placed in the car seat.More >>