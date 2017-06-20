World Changers program helping Owensboro residents

Nearly 200 volunteers from eight states are in Owensboro this week, giving a hand to those in need.

A home off West 10th Street is getting primed for a fresh coat of paint from the volunteer group. It is just one of 20 work sites across Owensboro.

It's part of the world changers program that teams up with local churches and the city.

The program is expected to be back again next year.

Those interested in signing up to be one of the sites can stop by city hall to pick up an application.

