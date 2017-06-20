Fire rips through apartment building in southwest Louisville

Fire broke out at an apartment building on Broadleaf Drive on Tuesday. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in southwest Louisville.

Crews were called to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive at about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

Initial reports indicate everyone was able to get out of the building.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

