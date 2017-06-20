New cereal restaurant opening downtown

Some of the cereal that will be served at The Cereal Box. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Miles Jackson)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An unusual restaurant is coming to the Highlands.

The new restaurant will be called The Cereal Box and the menu features various items made with cereal, including cereal milkshakes, cereal ice cream, pop tart sundaes, rice krispie treat sundaes, rice krispie treat ice cream sandwiches, and more.

The Cereal Box will be located on Baxter Avenue, near Payne Street.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ WAVE 3 Chews

+ LMPD finds drugs inside finished walls of home

+ Ford to invest $900 million in KY Truck Plant

The owner, Eric Richardson has been working on the concept for over four years. He's not set an exact date for a grand opening.

Richardson has been advertising by placing giant cereal boxes around the city, which were a mystery until now.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.