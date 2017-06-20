Cards fall to Gators 5-1 in CWS

OMAHA, NE (WAVE) – Louisville pitcher Kade McClure was one pitch away from escaping the fourth inning unscathed, but Florida second baseman Deacon Liput had other plans.

Liput hit a three-run homer to right field to give the Gators a 4-0 lead they would never relinquish. Florida beat the Cardinals, 5-1, in a College World Series game in front of 22,222 Tuesday night at TD Ameritrade Park.

McClure had an otherwise solid outing. Aside from Liput’s HR and a solo shot from Nelson Maldonado an inning earlier, he pitched six innings, allowing three hits and four runs. McClure struck out nine Gators.

The Cards offense showed some life in the sixth inning when back-to-back singles from Jake Snider and Colby Fitch put runners on the corners with two outs. But UofL's Devin Mann looked at strike three to strand the runners and end the rally.

Freshman Adam Elliott came in to relieve McClure in the seventh. Liput singled to right, and then Mike Rivera doubled him home to give Florida a 5-0 cushion.

Brendan McKay hit a double to right center and the Cards again showed some energy in the seventh. Colin Lyman followed with a single to right center to bring McKay home and put the Cardinals on the board. Lyman stole second base and moved to third on a Josh Stowers single that once again put runners on the corners.

Jake Snider was walked to load the bases with the top of the order looming for Louisville. But Logan Taylor grounded out to short to end the inning and the last real chance UofL had to get back in it.

Florida's Brady Singer scattered six hits over seven innings, striking out nine and allowing the one run. He also got some backup behind him, as Florida's defense turned in several gems.

Louisville will play TCU in an elimination game Thursday night at 8 p.m. Florida, 2-0 in the College World Series, will play the winner of that game Friday at 8 p.m.

