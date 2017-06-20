Proposed plan could change traffic flow on South 3rd St.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A public meeting took place on Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to south 3rd Street in the Wilder Park neighborhood near Churchill Downs.

The plan would reduce the current four lanes of traffic flow to two lanes, with the addition of a left turning lane in the middle.

The change would affect the area between Collins Court and the Watterson Expressway, as well as the are between Central Station Boulevard and Oakdale Avenue.

