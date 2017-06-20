Camping with Terry Rozier

Former Louisville Card and Current Boston Celtic, Terry Rozier is back in town hosting his summer basketball camp all week.

"I remember being in these camps when I was young and I tried to see what I could learn so I just told them listening is the most important thing and they've been doing a great job of that," said Terry Rozier.

Camper Avery Frasher said, "It's really fun because I get to meet Terry and hang out with all my friends and play them in games and have fun."

One thing Terry doesn't know is who the Celtics will be drafting with the third pick in Thursday's NBA draft.

"I know whoever we get, whoever we end up with, they're gonna come to the Celtics and make an impact and learn it's about the name on the front, not the name on the back and they're gonna enjoy playing in Boston," said Rozier.

How can you not enjoy playing in Boston right now after making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals with a young talented up and coming team.

Terry Rozier said, "I compliment our coaches and the guys around the organization, we all stepped out of ourselves and made a decision to come together and we all went on a good run."