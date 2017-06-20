Metro councilwomen working on new policy to deal with sexual harassment

Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
The plan would reduce the current four lanes of traffic flow to two lanes, with the addition of a left turning lane in the middle.More >>
The plan would reduce the current four lanes of traffic flow to two lanes, with the addition of a left turning lane in the middle.More >>
Louisville pitcher Kade McClure was one pitch away from escaping the fourth inning unscathed, but Florida second baseman Deacon Liput had other plans.More >>
Louisville pitcher Kade McClure was one pitch away from escaping the fourth inning unscathed, but Florida second baseman Deacon Liput had other plans.More >>
Councilwoman Jessica Green is supporting sexual harassment legislation proposed by Councilwoman Angela Leet.More >>
Councilwoman Jessica Green is supporting sexual harassment legislation proposed by Councilwoman Angela Leet.More >>
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Churchill Downs' request to add historical wagering to its menu of entertainment options.More >>
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Churchill Downs' request to add historical wagering to its menu of entertainment options.More >>