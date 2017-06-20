Metro councilwomen working on new policy to deal with sexual harassment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Councilwoman Jessica Green isn't shy about how her feelings about a letter she received from Councilman Dan Johnson’s attorney.

“This is a pathetic and cowardly no good move, and he should be ashamed of himself,” Green said.

The letter accuses Green of defaming Johnson's character and threatens a lawsuit.

About two weeks ago, Green claimed Johnson grabbed and squeezed her rear end prior to a press conference. After denying it, Johnson later apologized.

“I was spot on with knowing the entire time that the apology was not sincere,” Green said.

WAVE 3 News tried to reach Johnson at his home and by phone, but he did not respond.

“There is no policy and procedure in terms of what we're supposed to do here at metro hall when allegations of harassment occur,” Green said.

Green is sponsoring Councilwoman Angela Leet's legislation aimed at fixing the issue. It was filed Monday.

Leet has been working on the legislation since her aide reported that Johnson exposed his bare buttocks in a parking lot last year. Leet’s aide also received a cease and desist letter from Johnson. As a result, Leet hired private security to “protect” her aide.

“I feel pretty confident and hopeful that something positive will come out of this,” Green said. "Hopefully no other woman or man will have to go through what myself and other women in this building and the GLI have had to go through.”

Leet’s legislation will have it’s first reading on Thursday at City Hall.

