Rizzo hits leadoff HR, Cubs beat Padres 4-0

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell swings into an RBI single off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin, scoring Kris Bryant, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). San Diego Padres' Jhoulys Chacin singles off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mike Montgomery during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mike Montgomery delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo swings into a lead off home run against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Chicago.

By MATT SCHOCHAssociated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Rizzo hit another leadoff home run to help Mike Montgomery get his first win of the season in the Chicago Cubs' 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Rizzo homered on the second pitch from Jhoulys Chacin (6-6) and was the third leading off in seven games since Rizzo was moved to the top of the order by manager Joe Maddon. In those seven games, he is 6 for 6 with a walk to open the first inning.

It also extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games and came on the day Rizzo took a call from the league office about a collision at home plate with Padres catcher Austin Hedges the previous night.

Rookie Ian Happ also homered for the Cubs.

Montgomery (1-3) allowed three hits and two walks in six innings, striking out four.

