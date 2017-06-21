Donald Trump thanks students whose yearbooks were altered

WALL, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump is weighing in on a New Jersey school district where yearbooks were altered to remove three students' references to him.
The Asbury Park Press reports (http://on.app.com/2rTzZVb ) Trump posted a letter to his Facebook page Monday, thanking Wall High School students Montana and Wyatt Dobrovich-Fago, who previously reported their entries were altered to remove references to Trump.
The letter itself was written by Michael Glassner, the executive director of Trump's campaign. He sent it to the siblings along with a care package of campaign memorabilia.
Superintendent Cheryl Dyer says the alteration of Wyatt's photo was unintentional, and that it's unclear if Montana's quotation of Trump was intentionally left out.
Dyer says another student had his Trump T-shirt digitally painted a nondescript black in an "intentional" alteration.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
