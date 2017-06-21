Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

DETROIT (AP) - Travis Kalanick, the combative and troubled CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber, resigned under pressure from investors.
The company's board confirmed the move early Wednesday, saying in a statement that Kalanick is taking time to heal from the death of his mother in a boating accident "while giving the company room to fully embrace this new chapter in Uber's history." He will remain on the Uber Technologies Inc. board.
The move comes at a pivotal time for the largest ride-hailing company. After eight years of phenomenal growth by upending the taxi business, Uber had reached a point where the free-wheeling culture that created the company had become an albatross that threatened to kill it.
In a statement, the 40-year-old co-founder said his resignation would help Uber go back to building "rather than be distracted with another fight," an apparent reference to efforts on the board to oust him.
The resignation came after a series of costly missteps under Kalanick. Uber on Tuesday embarked on a 180-day program to change its image by allowing riders to give drivers tips through the Uber app, something the company had resisted under Kalanick.
The San Francisco-based company is trying to reverse damage done to its reputation by revelations of sexual harassment in its offices, allegations of trade secrets theft and an investigation into efforts to mislead government regulators.
Uber's board said in a statement that Kalanick had "always put Uber first."
While growing from a small startup, Uber developed a reputation for ruthless tactics that have occasionally outraged government regulators, drivers, riders and its employees.
The company's hard-charging style has led to legal trouble. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Uber's past usage of phony software designed to thwart local government regulators who wanted to check on whether Uber was carrying passengers without permission.
Uber also is fighting allegations that it relies on a key piece of technology stolen from Google spin-off Waymo to build self-driving cars.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in deathMore >>
More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in deathMore >>
Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize governmentMore >>
Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize governmentMore >>
Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.More >>
Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountainsMore >>
After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountainsMore >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by ObamaMore >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by ObamaMore >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five daysMore >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five daysMore >>
Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist governmentMore >>
Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist governmentMore >>