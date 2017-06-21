Uber founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO

Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick said in a statement to The New York Times that he has accepted a request from investors to step aside.

His exit comes after major investors reportedly pressured him to resign Tuesday.

“I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight,” Kalanick said in a statement.

Kalanick went on indefinite leave on June 13, due to criticism of his management style following the death of his mother in a boating accident.

Uber has been under scrutiny in 2017 for its involvement in scandal throughout the year. The company has been fighting to save its reputation amid allegations of trade secrets theft and reported efforts to mislead government regulators.

In March, the company's Vice President Ed Baker resigned after a major sexual harassment investigation was announced.

Uber fired 20 employees in June after that investigation uncovered 215 harassment claims.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the company's past usage of phony software and Google claims that Uber is using stolen technology from Waymo, Google's spin-off service, to build self-driving cars.

Kalanick helped found the San Francisco-based ride-hailing service in 2009.

