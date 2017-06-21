Tropical Storm Cindy: Drenching rains, flood threat on coast

Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
A Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico within the next 36-48 hours.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
Webster's Farmers business building was heavily damaged by the storms, with most of the roof caving in. Another storage building was also damaged.More >>
Joe Ammons had two of his huge chicken houses destroyed, with hundreds of chickens killed.More >>
Some of the worst damage was done along Freeman Road in Southern Stewart County. Four house were damaged in one area, including a mobile home that was completely destroyed. The roof was torn off one of those homes, and trees fell on two homes.More >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivityMore >>
Sean "Diddy" Combs is honoring his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. and all of '90s hip-hop with his new documentaryMore >>
Forget that "event" involving Mayweather and McGregor that is making such a splash. The real thing in boxing is Canelo vs Triple GMore >>
Several jockeys were able to avert a collision with a horse running loose at Minnesota's Canterbury ParkMore >>
Ken doll gets a makeover: Mattel introduces new skin tones, body shapes and hair styles.More >>
President Donald Trump meets with his Ukrainian counterpart amid intensifying questions over whether his administration will step in to protect allies that have fallen prey to Russian aggressionMore >>
More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in deathMore >>
