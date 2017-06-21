Tropical Storm Cindy churns toward Gulf Coast - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tropical Storm Cindy churns toward Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas. (Source: NHC) Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas. (Source: NHC)

(RNN) - People along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida are bracing for possible impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy.

The storm, located 170 miles south-southwest of Morgan City, LA, strengthened overnight and now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Cindy is moving northwest at 8 mph.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have issued Tropical Storm Warnings for San Luis Pass, TX, to the Alabama-Florida border, including metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain.

Even though the tropical storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or Thursday morning along the southwest Louisiana or southeast Texas coast, its effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast.

Cindy is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 9 inches from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle with some spots getting as much as 12 inches of rain. Life-threatening flash flooding may occur.

The storm also will likely bring strong wind over the eastern part of the warning area, storm surge of 1 to 3 feet and some tornadoes.

