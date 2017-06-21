Tropical Storm Cindy churns toward Gulf Coast

Lower Jefferson Parish is taking precautions Tuesday as tropical weather moves into the area. There are concerns in Grand Isle as officials worked through the night to put rocks along the beach to protect the community.

Local parish leaders already taking steps to prepare for the potential of flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy

Landrieu: New Orleanians should 'expect the unexpected'

Residents and officials along a stretch of the Gulf Coast from the Florida panhandle to eastern Texas are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cindy.

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas. (Source: NHC)

(RNN) - People along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida are bracing for possible impacts of Tropical Storm Cindy.

The storm, located 170 miles south-southwest of Morgan City, LA, strengthened overnight and now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Cindy is moving northwest at 8 mph.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have issued Tropical Storm Warnings for San Luis Pass, TX, to the Alabama-Florida border, including metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain.

Even though the tropical storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or Thursday morning along the southwest Louisiana or southeast Texas coast, its effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast.

Intermediate Advisory #6A issued on Tropical Storm Cindy. Primary hazard continues to be Life-threatening flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/7ojXoQpOkc — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 21, 2017

Cindy is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 9 inches from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle with some spots getting as much as 12 inches of rain. Life-threatening flash flooding may occur.

The storm also will likely bring strong wind over the eastern part of the warning area, storm surge of 1 to 3 feet and some tornadoes.

