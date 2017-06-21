Tropical Storm Cindy churns toward Gulf Coast

Local parish leaders already taking steps to prepare for the potential of flooding from Tropical Storm CindyMore >>
Lower Jefferson Parish is taking precautions Tuesday as tropical weather moves into the area. There are concerns in Grand Isle as officials worked through the night to put rocks along the beach to protect the community.
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas.
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy could produce life-threatening flash flooding across parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas.
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.
