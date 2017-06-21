Tropical Storm Cindy weakens; AL child dies from wind-blown debris

Lower Jefferson Parish is taking precautions Tuesday as tropical weather moves into the area. There are concerns in Grand Isle as officials worked through the night to put rocks along the beach to protect the community.

Local parish leaders already taking steps to prepare for the potential of flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy

Landrieu: New Orleanians should 'expect the unexpected'

Residents and officials along a stretch of the Gulf Coast from the Florida panhandle to eastern Texas are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cindy.

20th Street in Gulfport, MS, is flooded because of heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Cindy. (Source: WLOX)

Cindy is forecast to leave a large rain footprint across several states, with the heaviest precipitation in south Alabama, northwest Florida and south Mississippi. (Source: NWS/NCEP Weather Prediction Center)

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas. (Source: NHC)

(RNN) - People along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida are coping with weather associated with Tropical Storm Cindy.

The storm claimed a Wednesday. A 10-year-old boy died in Fort Morgan, AL, when strong wind blew an object on him, causing facial injuries, WKRG reported.

The storm, located 170 miles south-southwest of Morgan City, LA, packs maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It had reached sustained winds of 60 mph overnight.Cindy is moving northwest at 10 mph.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have issued Tropical Storm Warnings for San Luis Pass, TX, to the Alabama-Florida border.

JUST IN: Neighbors tell us the wind blew some sort of debris onto a child causing injuries in Ft. Morgan..emergency crews are on scene #WBRC pic.twitter.com/owPfq2hQif — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) June 21, 2017

Warnings for areas north and east of the Mississippi River, including metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain, have been cancelled.

Even though the tropical storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or Thursday morning along the southwest Louisiana or southeast Texas coast, its effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast because the storm is disorganized.

Intermediate Advisory #6A issued on Tropical Storm Cindy. Primary hazard continues to be Life-threatening flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/7ojXoQpOkc — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 21, 2017

Indeed, spots from Louisiana west to the Florida Panhandle have experienced flooding Wednesday as bands of storms make their way onshore.

Cindy is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 9 inches from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle with some spots getting as much as 12 inches of rain. Life-threatening flash flooding may occur.

The storm also will likely bring strong wind over the eastern part of the warning area, storm surge of 1 to 3 feet and some tornadoes.

A waterspout also came ashore in Biloxi. Areas of Biloxi, MS, are reporting flooding, leading to about 300 road closures, WLOX reported.

Check out what Tropical Storm Cindy churned up in the Mississippi Sound @WLOX @WesWilliamsII @AndrewWilsonWX pic.twitter.com/h6OaRzPBp7 — Brad Kessie (@BradWLOX) June 21, 2017

A potential tornado was reported in Fort Walton Beach in southern Okaloosa County. FL, which is not under a Tropical Storm Warning. The city experienced downed trees and power lines. Tornado warnings were also issued for Hancock County, MS.

@spann tornado just passed through Fort Walton pic.twitter.com/uwBc0Gz45k — Colin Clausen (@14weatherman14) June 21, 2017

Forecasters expect the storm to turn north-northwest before turning north before landfall and not change much in strength.

