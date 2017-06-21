Tropical Storm Cindy weakens; AL child dies from wind-blown debr - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tropical Storm Cindy weakens; AL child dies from wind-blown debris

(RNN) - People along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida are coping with weather associated with Tropical Storm Cindy.

The storm claimed a Wednesday. A 10-year-old boy died in Fort Morgan, AL, when strong wind blew an object on him, causing facial injuries, WKRG reported.  

The storm, located 170 miles south-southwest of Morgan City, LA, packs maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It had reached sustained winds of 60 mph overnight.Cindy is moving northwest at 10 mph.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have issued Tropical Storm Warnings for San Luis Pass, TX, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Warnings for areas north and east of the Mississippi River, including metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain, have been cancelled.

Even though the tropical storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or Thursday morning along the southwest Louisiana or southeast Texas coast, its effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast because the storm is disorganized.

Indeed, spots from Louisiana west to the Florida Panhandle have experienced flooding Wednesday as bands of storms make their way onshore.

Cindy is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 9 inches from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle with some spots getting as much as 12 inches of rain. Life-threatening flash flooding may occur.

The storm also will likely bring strong wind over the eastern part of the warning area, storm surge of 1 to 3 feet and some tornadoes.

A waterspout also came ashore in Biloxi. Areas of Biloxi, MS, are reporting flooding, leading to about 300 road closures, WLOX reported.

A potential tornado was reported in Fort Walton Beach in southern Okaloosa County. FL, which is not under a Tropical Storm Warning. The city experienced downed trees and power lines. Tornado warnings were also issued for Hancock County, MS.

Forecasters expect the storm to turn north-northwest before turning north before landfall and not change much in strength. 

