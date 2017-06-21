Tropical Storm Cindy weakens; AL child dies from wind-blown debris

Local parish leaders already taking steps to prepare for the potential of flooding from Tropical Storm CindyMore >>
Local parish leaders already taking steps to prepare for the potential of flooding from Tropical Storm CindyMore >>
Lower Jefferson Parish is taking precautions Tuesday as tropical weather moves into the area. There are concerns in Grand Isle as officials worked through the night to put rocks along the beach to protect the community.More >>
Lower Jefferson Parish is taking precautions Tuesday as tropical weather moves into the area. There are concerns in Grand Isle as officials worked through the night to put rocks along the beach to protect the community.More >>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Webster's Farmers business building was heavily damaged by the storms, with most of the roof caving in. Another storage building was also damaged.More >>
Webster's Farmers business building was heavily damaged by the storms, with most of the roof caving in. Another storage building was also damaged.More >>
Joe Ammons had two of his huge chicken houses destroyed, with hundreds of chickens killed.More >>
Joe Ammons had two of his huge chicken houses destroyed, with hundreds of chickens killed.More >>
Some of the worst damage was done along Freeman Road in Southern Stewart County. Four house were damaged in one area, including a mobile home that was completely destroyed. The roof was torn off one of those homes, and trees fell on two homes.More >>
Some of the worst damage was done along Freeman Road in Southern Stewart County. Four house were damaged in one area, including a mobile home that was completely destroyed. The roof was torn off one of those homes, and trees fell on two homes.More >>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
A Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico within the next 36-48 hours.More >>
A Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico within the next 36-48 hours.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>