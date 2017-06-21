Tropical Storm Cindy weakens; child dies from log in surf - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

(RNN) - People along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida are coping with severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Cindy.

The storm claimed a life Wednesday. A 10-year-old boy died in Fort Morgan, AL, WBRC reported.

The boy was playing with a large log in the surf when a strong wave slammed the log into his head, causing severe facial injuries and crushing his skull, WKRG reported. The family, from Missouri, was vacationing in the area.

Cindy was located 170 miles southwest of Morgan City, LA, at 1 p.m. CT, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, weakening from the sustained speed of 60 mph it reached overnight, and the storm is moving northwest at 10 mph.

A waterspout came ashore in Biloxi, MS. The area is experiencing flooding and about 300 road closures, WLOX reported. Tornado warnings were also issued for Hancock County, MS.

Forecasters at the NHC have issued tropical storm warnings from San Luis Pass, TX, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Warnings for areas north and east of the Mississippi River, including metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain, have been canceled.

The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or Thursday morning along the southwest Louisiana or southeast Texas coast, but its effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast because the storm is disorganized.

Spots from Louisiana west to the Florida Panhandle have experienced flooding Wednesday as bands of storms made their way onshore.

Cindy is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 9 inches from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, with some spots getting as much as 12 inches of rain. Life-threatening flash flooding may occur.

The storm also will likely bring strong winds over the eastern part of the warning area, with storm surges of 1 to 3 feet and some tornadoes.

A potential tornado was reported in Fort Walton Beach in southern Okaloosa County. FL, which is not under a tropical storm warning. The city experienced downed trees and power lines.

Inland sites like Brewton, AL, have reported flooding of low-lying areas, the National Weather Service in Mobile, AL, reported.

Forecasters expect the storm to turn north-northwest before turning north prior to landfall, with not much change in strength. 

Once the storm makes landfall, the threat moves further inland. 

People Arkansas and into portions of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys should prepare for soaking rains Friday, with accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected, as well as locally higher amounts possible in isolated areas.

