Tropical Storm Cindy weakens; child dies from log in surf

Lower Jefferson Parish is taking precautions Tuesday as tropical weather moves into the area. There are concerns in Grand Isle as officials worked through the night to put rocks along the beach to protect the community.

Local parish leaders already taking steps to prepare for the potential of flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy

Landrieu: New Orleanians should 'expect the unexpected'

Residents and officials along a stretch of the Gulf Coast from the Florida panhandle to eastern Texas are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cindy.

A waterspout formed off the coast of Biloxi, MS, on Wednesday morning. (Source: Jared Peterson/WLOX)

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas. (Source: NHC)

(RNN) - People along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida are coping with severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Cindy.

The storm claimed a life Wednesday. A 10-year-old boy died in Fort Morgan, AL, WBRC reported.

The boy was playing with a large log in the surf when a strong wave slammed the log into his head, causing severe facial injuries and crushing his skull, WKRG reported. The family, from Missouri, was vacationing in the area.

Cindy was located 170 miles southwest of Morgan City, LA, at 1 p.m. CT, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, weakening from the sustained speed of 60 mph it reached overnight, and the storm is moving northwest at 10 mph.

A waterspout came ashore in Biloxi, MS. The area is experiencing flooding and about 300 road closures, WLOX reported. Tornado warnings were also issued for Hancock County, MS.

Check out what Tropical Storm Cindy churned up in the Mississippi Sound @WLOX @WesWilliamsII @AndrewWilsonWX pic.twitter.com/h6OaRzPBp7 — Brad Kessie (@BradWLOX) June 21, 2017

Forecasters at the NHC have issued tropical storm warnings from San Luis Pass, TX, to the Alabama-Florida border.

JUST IN: Neighbors tell us the wind blew some sort of debris onto a child causing injuries in Ft. Morgan..emergency crews are on scene #WBRC pic.twitter.com/owPfq2hQif — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) June 21, 2017

Warnings for areas north and east of the Mississippi River, including metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain, have been canceled.

The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or Thursday morning along the southwest Louisiana or southeast Texas coast, but its effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast because the storm is disorganized.

Heavy rainfall from TS Cindy could cause life-threatening flash flooding over portions central & eastern Gulf states https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/a1SYkvuKPX — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 21, 2017

Spots from Louisiana west to the Florida Panhandle have experienced flooding Wednesday as bands of storms made their way onshore.

Cindy is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 9 inches from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, with some spots getting as much as 12 inches of rain. Life-threatening flash flooding may occur.

The storm also will likely bring strong winds over the eastern part of the warning area, with storm surges of 1 to 3 feet and some tornadoes.

A potential tornado was reported in Fort Walton Beach in southern Okaloosa County. FL, which is not under a tropical storm warning. The city experienced downed trees and power lines.

@spann tornado just passed through Fort Walton pic.twitter.com/uwBc0Gz45k — Colin Clausen (@14weatherman14) June 21, 2017

Inland sites like Brewton, AL, have reported flooding of low-lying areas, the National Weather Service in Mobile, AL, reported.

Rapidly rising water in the Brewton area. Thanks, Spinks! #alwx https://t.co/aHSIxl5T6N — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) June 21, 2017

Forecasters expect the storm to turn north-northwest before turning north prior to landfall, with not much change in strength.

Once the storm makes landfall, the threat moves further inland.

People Arkansas and into portions of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys should prepare for soaking rains Friday, with accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected, as well as locally higher amounts possible in isolated areas.

