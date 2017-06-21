June 20, 2017

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive
Dawne Gee is asking for your help Feeding hungry children in WAVE Country. School is out and that means the children who eat breakfast and lunch at school will not have that available to them. So, Dawne has teamed up with Dare to Care for A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive...this is a Virtual Food Drive and it runs today through June 26. Just go to wave3.com and click on Community and start a team or raise funds by yourself. You can also donate boxes of dry cereal at all 37 Kroger locations. Parents with children can text the word FOOD to 877877 to find the nearest feeding site to their family. More sites are added daily.
The Russ Smith Foundation and TBM (Tim Barnett Media)
Charity Basketball Game
Saturday, June 24th
5:30pm
Ballard High School
$10 donation benefits the family of Officer Nick Rodman
Former UofL Basketball and football players, LMPD officers
Coaches: Coach Denny Crum and 2013 National Champion Peyton Siva
Players:
Montes Harrell
Terrance Farley
Tim Barnett
Perrin Johnson
Matt Brown
Tim Henderson
Russ Smith Sr.
Chane Bohannon
Phil Morrison
Charles Franklin
Chris Pointer
The Kentucky Center and the Frazier History Museum
Louisville Film Society and The Kentucky Center present
In Partnership with Waterfront Development Corporation and Louisville Downtown Partnership
Family Film Night on the Belvedere
Friday, June 23rd
8:45pm
Belvedere Lawn
"The Hunger Games"
KentuckyCenter.org
The Hunger Games: The Exhibition
The Frazier History Museum
829 West Main Street
Runs through September 10
$16-$27.50
Costumes, props, interactive exhibits, set recreations
FrazierMuseum.org
The Power of One Pajama Party
Thursday, July 13th
7pm
Friday, July 14th
8am
"The Hunger Games" movie, pizza, popcorn, light breakfast, swag bag, autographed poster
$300 per child; $150 per caregiver
The Power of One Benefit Party
Frazier History Museum
Friday, July 14th
6pm
Food, cocktails, Linkin' Bridge performance, After Party
$1,000 or $500 for after party only
21 + over event
Benefits the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation
FrazierMuseum.org
