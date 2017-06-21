June 20, 2017

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive

Dawne Gee is asking for your help Feeding hungry children in WAVE Country. School is out and that means the children who eat breakfast and lunch at school will not have that available to them. So, Dawne has teamed up with Dare to Care for A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive...this is a Virtual Food Drive and it runs today through June 26. Just go to wave3.com and click on Community and start a team or raise funds by yourself. You can also donate boxes of dry cereal at all 37 Kroger locations. Parents with children can text the word FOOD to 877877 to find the nearest feeding site to their family. More sites are added daily.

The Russ Smith Foundation and TBM (Tim Barnett Media)

Charity Basketball Game

Saturday, June 24th

5:30pm

Ballard High School

$10 donation benefits the family of Officer Nick Rodman

Former UofL Basketball and football players, LMPD officers

Coaches: Coach Denny Crum and 2013 National Champion Peyton Siva

Players:

Montes Harrell

Terrance Farley

Tim Barnett

Perrin Johnson

Matt Brown

Tim Henderson

Russ Smith Sr.

Chane Bohannon

Phil Morrison

Charles Franklin

Chris Pointer

The Kentucky Center and the Frazier History Museum

Louisville Film Society and The Kentucky Center present

In Partnership with Waterfront Development Corporation and Louisville Downtown Partnership

Family Film Night on the Belvedere

Friday, June 23rd

8:45pm

Belvedere Lawn

"The Hunger Games"

KentuckyCenter.org

The Hunger Games: The Exhibition

The Frazier History Museum

829 West Main Street

Runs through September 10

$16-$27.50

Costumes, props, interactive exhibits, set recreations

FrazierMuseum.org

The Power of One Pajama Party

Thursday, July 13th

7pm

Friday, July 14th

8am

"The Hunger Games" movie, pizza, popcorn, light breakfast, swag bag, autographed poster

$300 per child; $150 per caregiver

The Power of One Benefit Party

Frazier History Museum

Friday, July 14th

6pm

Food, cocktails, Linkin' Bridge performance, After Party

$1,000 or $500 for after party only

21 + over event

Benefits the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation

FrazierMuseum.org

