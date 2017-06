LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What do you do when you can't find a coffee cup, but you're craving your morning joe?

WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team meteorologist Christie Dutton grabbed a straw and drank straight from the pot on Wednesday. And her Sunrise cohorts encouraged her to do the weather with coffee pot in hand. Take a look at the video above.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.