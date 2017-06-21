Hundreds of stolen items recovered from southern IN home

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Except for the presence of police, it looked like a giant yard sale outside a home in Bartholomew County on Monday.

Troopers said they recovered hundreds of stolen items, drugs and counterfeit cash from the home in the 1900 block of Keller Avenue in Columbus. They placed the stolen items in the yard as they were identified.

The investigation began when Indiana State Police responded to the home about 3 p.m. Monday looking for a wanted suspect. Troopers gathered enough information while at the scene to apply for and receive a search warrant. While searching the property, they found nearly two ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine and thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, much of it stolen from major retailers in the Columbus area, including Walmart, Lowe's, Menards, Rural King and Best Buy. Stolen personal property also was recovered in addition to counterfeit bills, police said.

The homeowner, Jason D. Warren, and his girlfriend Rhonda A. Oliphant, both 44, were arrested. Charges filed against both of them include dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of stolen property. Warren also is charged with counterfeiting and maintaining a common nuisance. Oliphant is charged with visiting a common nuisance.

The investigation is ongoing and may lead to additional charges against others involved with the distribution of meth and the theft of property, police said.

