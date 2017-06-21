GE Appliances announces new leadership

Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
Except for the presence of police, it looked like a giant yard sale outside a home in Bartholomew County on Monday.More >>
Except for the presence of police, it looked like a giant yard sale outside a home in Bartholomew County on Monday.More >>
CEO Chip Blankenship has decided to leave the company at the end of 2017 after six years in the role, according to a new release from GE Appliances.More >>
CEO Chip Blankenship has decided to leave the company at the end of 2017 after six years in the role, according to a new release from GE Appliances.More >>
What do you do when you can't find a coffee cup, but you're craving your morning joe?More >>
What do you do when you can't find a coffee cup, but you're craving your morning joe?More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>