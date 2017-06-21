GE Appliances announces new leadership

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - GE Appliances CEO Chip Blankenship will soon be out, and a new leadership has been appointed, the Haier-owned company announced on Wednesday.

Blankenship has decided to leave the company at the end of 2017 after six years in the role, according to a new release from GE Appliances (GEA).

Kevin Nolan, currently VP and Chief Technology Officer for GEA and Qingdao Haier, will replace Blankenship as President and CEO. He will be joined on the newly created GEA Executive Council by Melanie Cook, who will serve as Chief Operating Officer, and Rick Hasselbeck in the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Cook currently is GEA's VP of Sourcing. Hasselbeck is the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Nolan, Cook and Hasselbeck will begin their new roles immediately and will work with Blankenship to facilitate a seamless transition, the company said.

This story will be updated.

