Cops: Woman with history of thefts steals hair highlights

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman with a history of stealing meals and services has allegedly struck again, this time at a hair salon.
Bethlehem township police say 46-year-old Tia Hassler went to the Intrigued Salon on Sunday and had more than $100 worth of highlights put in her hair, only to claim she had no money once the work was done.
Salon workers told police Hassler knew the price before they did the work and gave no indication she couldn't pay.
Hassler remained in the Northampton County jail Wednesday without an attorney listed in online court records.
Those records show numerous theft of services cases against her dating to 2009. That's when she first was charged with running up a tab for meals and drinks and refusing to pay for them.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.More >>
The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.More >>
More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in deathMore >>
More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in deathMore >>
Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize governmentMore >>
Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize governmentMore >>
Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.More >>
Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusationsMore >>
After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountainsMore >>
After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountainsMore >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by ObamaMore >>
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by ObamaMore >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five daysMore >>
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five daysMore >>
Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist governmentMore >>
Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist governmentMore >>